Alton Square Mall’s Color for a Cause to support local organizations

The Alton Square Mall announced Thursday the organizations participating in Color for a Cause, a live mural coloring contest and shopping event that raises funds and awareness for local causes.

During the event, each organization is provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Everyone has two hours to color their mural and shop on behalf of a cause. Patrons can shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in center court to earn a point for a participating cause. The mall donates $1 for each point earned and a $250 prize donation is awarded to the organization with the most points and the winning mural design as determined by local guest judges.

The event will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, and will support Alton Museum of History and Art, American Cancer Society Relay for Life Riverbend, Community Hope Center, Girl Scout Troop 77, IMPACT CIL, Manifested Mercy, Senior Services Plus Inc., The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, The Salvation Army, TreeHouse Wildlife Center and Working Towards a Cure.

“We want to invite everyone to come out to shop on behalf of a cause and learn more about all the local organizations that are doing great work right here in Alton,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for mall owner Hull Property Group. “We are excited to have so many organizations represented this year. It’s the perfect opportunity to shop for the spring season while supporting a great cause!”

