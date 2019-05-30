Alton Square Mall to host Alton Summer Showcase

Alton Square Mall

Alton Square Mall will host the Alton Summer Showcase celebrating local food, entertainment, recreation, health, business and more. Businesses can participate for the chance to be named an Alton City Favorite and promote what is right here in this community.

The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the mall. Businesses can register at ourcityfavorites.com. Participating businesses will be provided a showcase space and entered in the weeklong City Favorite vote. The community is invited to vote online for their favorite business in multiple categories and attend the showcase where they can experience all this area has to offer and hear the City Favorites announced live at the end of the event.

“We are excited to pack the mall with local businesses to showcase all the great things located right here in Riverbend,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group. “We want to create and host events that inspire our community and the Summer Showcase is a great way to bring people together to celebrate the best in food, entertainment, recreation, health, business and more.”

Registration is open and the deadline for businesses to sign up is Friday, June 14. There is no cost to participate. A full list of participating businesses and activities will be promoted to the community prior to the event.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter