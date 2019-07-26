Alton student earns master’s degree in forensic psychology

Jessica Stephenson

Rachelle Stephenson of Alton is proud to announce her daughter, Jessica Stephenson, has graduated magna cum laude with a master’s degree in forensic psychology from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology in Chicago.

Jessica Stephenson previously earned, with honors, a bachelor of science in criminal justice administration from Missouri Baptist University in April 2017 at the Lewis and Clark Community College campus in Godfrey. She also has an associate degree in criminal justice from L&C.

She is a 2009 graduate of Alton Senior High School.

She will be taking the licensed professional counsel test in August. Her future objective is to earn her LCPC license and have a future in law enforcement.

The Fields family also would like to wish her all the best and say how proud they are of her accomplishments.

