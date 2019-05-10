Alton student Jacob Schaper wins third place in radon poster contest

Jacob Schaper

Jacob Schaper of Fortitude School in Alton won a third-place $100 prize in a contest to increase public awareness about the health hazards of radioactive radon gas in homes.

More than 300 posters and nearly 150 half-minute YouTube videos were submitted to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the American Lung Association for consideration in the annual contests. Schaper won in the poster category.

“We were thoroughly impressed by the creativity and talent showcased in the submitted posters and videos,” IEMA Acting Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau said. “This project helps us raise awareness about a very serious issue. Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer for non-smokers, but it is a health risk that can be reduced by testing your home for radon and taking steps to reduce high levels of radon.”

The winning entries are available on the IEMA radon website and on the ALA-IL website.

New this year, National CineMedia, America’s Movie Network, joined the initiative to increase awareness throughout the state. The winning video will be shown on big screens in NCM’s Noovie pre-show presentation prior to all movies in select theaters across Illinois between May 17 and June 29.

“There is no bigger showcase than the big screen to raise awareness and get this important message out to the people of Illinois,” said Stacie Tursi, senior vice president of local and digital sales with National CineMedia. “Movie theaters are a central place in the community where people gather together, so it’s wonderful to be able to showcase the creative talent of these young filmmakers and help their good work reach as many as people as possible to potentially save lives.”

The first-place poster will compete against posters from across the country in the 2019 National Radon Poster Contest sponsored by the Conference of Radiation Control Program Directors.

The prize money for all winners was provided by the American Lung Association.

“It is estimated that approximately 21,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are caused by radon-induced lung cancer,” said Angela Tin, national senior director of clean air initiatives for the American Lung Association.

“The poster and video contests are a great educational outreach tool,” said Kallie Sinkus, clean air specialist for the American Lung Association. “Our hope is that students and their families ultimately test their homes once they have learned about radon and its risks. Testing is easy and affordable.”

Radon is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that comes from the radioactive decay of naturally occurring uranium in the soil. It can enter homes and buildings through small cracks in the foundation, sump pumps or soil in crawlspaces. Approximately 1,200 people in Illinois die each year from radon-related lung cancer.

