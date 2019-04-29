Alton student honored in statewide environmental contest

Schaper

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Acting Director John Kim has honored a group of creative fifth- and sixth-grade students — including a student from Alton — selected for their artistic and writing skills used to express environmental awareness as part of the agency’s 32nd annual Poster, Poetry and Prose Contest.

Blake Schaper of Fortitude School was a Top Award winner in the posters category and earned Special Recognition in poetry-prose.

Each year, Illinois students take part in the Poster, Poetry and Prose contest as part of the Agency’s Environmental Education initiative. Through the program, participating schools study environmental concepts with an emphasis on the current year’s environmental theme. Many teachers round out the classroom program by having the students create posters or poetry/prose works to illustrate what they have learned and submit these to the agency. Each participating school is eligible to select four works in each category to submit for competitive judging. This year’s theme, Green Transportation — Keeping the Air Clean for a Healthy Future! focused on the importance of choosing green transportation and how it relates to air quality.

“As we have just celebrated Earth Day, I am encouraged by the works of these students and their knowledge of the environment,” Kim said. “We are excited to see our Environmental Pathways program explored by so many schools and look forward to classrooms utilizing our newly released STEM curriculum in years to come.”

The students were recognized at a reception in the Old State Capitol building in downtown Springfield.

