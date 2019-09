Kapetanovich

Nadja Kapetanovich of Alton will sing the national anthem during opening ceremonies for the eighth annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals on Sept. 29 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.

Kapetanovich, 12, is a seventh-grader at Alton Middle School. She enjoys dance, piano, and viola. Her column, Nadja’s Corner, runs in AdVantage. She has appeared in 10 musicals and will be dancing in “The Nutcracker” at the Fox Theatre in November.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter