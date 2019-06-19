Alton TNR program seeking unreported cat colonies

× Expand wild cat

SNIP Alliance put their Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) program on hold during the winter months but started trapping community cats in March, and organizers have observed a change in the way breeding cycles operate.

“Cycles among cats have changed," Sandra Eaves, TNR coordinator, said. "We used to see female cats in heat in the spring and fall starting around 6 months of age. Now we have female cats that come into heat as early as 4 months of age and they continue to cycle throughout the year. Trapping and sterilizing as many cats as possible reduces the number of kittens born yearly within the city.”

Working with community cat caretakers, the city of Alton Trap-Neuter-Release program allows for trapping, sterilization, vaccinations, and microchipping. The cats are then returned to the address where they were trapped. TNR has been proven to reduce the risk of disease transmission from community cats to “owned cats,” stabilizes the number of cats in a colony, and allows for the natural life progression for cats.

Working hand in hand with city of Alton Animal Control, Metro East Humane Society in Edwardsville, and Madison County Animal Control, the goal is to reduce unnecessary euthanasia of community cats.

While TNR has a list of addresses that need their services, Eaves said they would appreciate receiving calls or emails regarding colonies of cats that may have gone unreported. They do, however, need the cooperation of the home/business owner and an understanding that, with very few exceptions, the cats are returned to the area after they receive their veterinarian treatment, Eaves said. All calls are confidential, however, they do need the name of the cat caretaker, their phone number, street address, and approximate number of cats.

For assistance or more information, call Eaves at 618-410-6804 or e-mail seaves@snipalliance.org.