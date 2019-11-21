Alton to pick up leaves Nov. 25-Dec. 20

The city assists residents with leaf removal after Republic Service collection at the end of November by providing a leaf vacuum service if leaves are raked to the edge of the yard.

Leaves should not be raked into the street on the curb, as this causes clogging issues within the city’s drainage system. Those who rake leaves into the street or on the curb are in violation of city ordinance and subject to receive a citation.

Alton Public Works will operate the vacuum trucks in each ward according to the following schedule:

Ward 7: Nov. 25-30

Wards 1 & 2: Dec. 2-7

Wards 5 & 6: Dec. 9-14

Wards 3 & 4: Dec. 16-20

Leaf vacuum trucks will not return once they have provided service to a particular street. For those who miss the vacuum truck deadline or wish to have their leaves picked up sooner, PACUP will collect bagged leaves on a limited basis upon request by calling Alton Public Works.

In the event of winter weather, leaf vacuum services will be suspended.

Any questions should be directed to the Alton Public Works Department at (618) 463-3530.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter