Alton to resurface stretch of Washington Avenue

The city of Alton is moving forward with the resurfacing of Washington Avenue from Locust to College Avenue (Illinois 140).

The project is scheduled to start Monday, March 30, and will be completed by the end of April, weather permitting.

This is the final step in a comprehensive infrastructure upgrade plan that included sewer line replacements, water service upgrades, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) curb ramp construction, and street paving, Public Works Director Robert Barnhart said.

Public Works received grant funding of about $450,000 for the project.

