Alton Tractor Supply to host Photos with Santa event

Tractor Supply Company will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday. Customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.

A local photographer will be on site during the event taking Christmas photos of Santa's Little Helpers and their owners. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

Participating event partners will include:

SNIP Alliance: On site 9 a.m. to noon

PetVet Clinic: On site 9:30-11:30 a.m.

"At Tractor Supply, we welcome families with open arms," said Alan Bruhn, manager of Alton Tractor Supply store. "This is one of many children and pet-friendly events held throughout the year to show our appreciation for our loyal customers and their loved ones."

This event is open to the public and will take place at 3001 Homer Adams Parkway. For more information, contact the Alton Tractor Supply at (618) 433-2905.

