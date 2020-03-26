Alton updates food distribution schedule

Alton School District
Starting Thursday Alton School District No. 11 has scheduled changes to its food distribution for students.
Distribution will now only be on Monday and Thursday, but will allow for the district to provide meals for students 7 days a week instead of 5. On Monday students will receive a 3-day breakfast/lunch bag for Monday-Wednesday. Thursdays will provide 4-day breakfast lunch bags for Thursday-Sunday.
The pick-up locations include Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at AHS, AMS, East, North and West as well as the following neighborhood bus pickups.
SERVING FROM 9-10 A.M. MONDAY AND THURSDAY
Evangelical School Parking Lot, Godfrey
Old Milton School Parking Lot (Near Maeva’s), Alton
Oakwood Community Center, Alton
Alton Acres Community Center, Alton
Villa Marie Subdivision (Neighborhood Swim Club), Godfrey
Olin Park (State Street), Alton
Enchanted Village (front of neighborhood), Fosterburg
Springhaven Subdivision (bus at Faith Baptist Church on Humbert Rd.), Godfrey
SERVING FROM 10:30-11:30 A.M. MONDAY AND THURSDAY
Camelot Subdivision (front entrance), Godfrey
Boys and Girls Club, Alton
St. Mary’s School Parking Lot (Milton Rd.), Alton
Hellrung Park, Alton
Storeyland Subdivision, Godfrey
Oak Grove Mobile Home Park, Godfrey
Northwood Apartments (Big Arch Rd.), Alton
Harrison Funeral Chapel (Central Ave.), Alton