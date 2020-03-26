Alton updates food distribution schedule

Alton School District

Starting Thursday Alton School District No. 11 has scheduled changes to its food distribution for students.

Distribution will now only be on Monday and Thursday, but will allow for the district to provide meals for students 7 days a week instead of 5. On Monday students will receive a 3-day breakfast/lunch bag for Monday-Wednesday. Thursdays will provide 4-day breakfast lunch bags for Thursday-Sunday.

The pick-up locations include Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at AHS, AMS, East, North and West as well as the following neighborhood bus pickups.

SERVING FROM 9-10 A.M. MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Evangelical School Parking Lot, Godfrey

Old Milton School Parking Lot (Near Maeva’s), Alton

Oakwood Community Center, Alton

Alton Acres Community Center, Alton

Villa Marie Subdivision (Neighborhood Swim Club), Godfrey

Olin Park (State Street), Alton

Enchanted Village (front of neighborhood), Fosterburg

Springhaven Subdivision (bus at Faith Baptist Church on Humbert Rd.), Godfrey

SERVING FROM 10:30-11:30 A.M. MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Camelot Subdivision (front entrance), Godfrey

Boys and Girls Club, Alton

St. Mary’s School Parking Lot (Milton Rd.), Alton

Hellrung Park, Alton

Storeyland Subdivision, Godfrey

Oak Grove Mobile Home Park, Godfrey

Northwood Apartments (Big Arch Rd.), Alton

Harrison Funeral Chapel (Central Ave.), Alton