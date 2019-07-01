Alton Visitor Center reopens to public

× Expand photo by Andrew Dobson Flood of 2019

Doors to the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St. in downtown Alton, have reopened to the public for the first time in four weeks. Historic flooding along the Mississippi River in May and June prompted the closing of the center in late May through June.

“We are excited to be getting back to normal at the visitor center and in downtown Alton in general,” said Brett Stawar, president and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. “This has been a tough few weeks for our river communities, but we are resilient and will bounce back better than ever. We encourage everyone to stop in and see us at the visitor center and let us show you all the great things to do in our region.”

Staff are once again answering calls at (800) 258-6645 and (618) 465-6676. Live chats via the website are also be available during normal business hours seven days a week. The center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and holidays. The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau continues to operate on a normal basis.

Rising river waters and a city flood wall constructed behind the center effectively cut off access to the building on May 29. The Mississippi River crested in early June at 39.3 feet, just three feet below the 1993 flood level.

Most businesses in downtown Alton and Grafton have reopened as river waters recede. Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton will open Wednesday, July 3.

For more information, visit RiversandRoutes.com.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter