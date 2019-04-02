Alton woman to receive statewide volunteer award

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service will present 27 Illinoisans and businesses with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during a special event at 1 p.m. April 9 at the Old State Capitol in Springfield.

Among the award winners is Ophelia Jackson of Alton for her service to the Foster Grandparent program at Lovejoy Elementary. She won in the Senior Corps category.

The award recognizes volunteers and programs that have made a difference in Illinois and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service.

“This recognition highlights some of the great volunteerism efforts around the state, as well as recognizes businesses that support volunteer efforts. These honorees truly embody the spirit of service,” Commission Executive Director Scott McFarland said. “Having the award recipients at the 10th annual event where we’ve recognized more 200 such efforts is truly our honor.”

The commission received more than 150 nominations in six categories (adult, AmeriCorps, business, senior, Senior Corps, and youth) from the commission’s five service regions (East Central, Northeast, Northwest, Southern, and West Central). Commissioners reviewed the applications and selected 27 award winners.

More information about the recipients is on the Serve Illinois website.

