Alton YWCA hosts annual Women of Distinction raffle

Women of Distinction

This year, YWCA is hosting its annual Women of Distinction Cash Raffle typically held in the spring. Raffle tickets are for sale through Sept. 30 with a drawing held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Fahnestock Financial live on Facebook. Tickets are $10 apiece or six tickets for $50. Tickets are available for purchase at www.altonywca.com, from a YWCA Board member, or by calling (618) 465-7774.

There are four cash prizes: $1,000, $500, $250 and $125. Cash prizes have been graciously donated by Dr. Stephanie Monroe, River Bend Chiropractic, Barbara Morrissey McGrew, Morrissey Contracting Company, Lisa Nielsen and Michael Moehn, Sharon Pratt, RE/MAX River Bend, and Alton City Treasurer Cameo C. Holland. Dr. Stephanie Monroe, Barbara Morrissey McGrew, Lisa Nielsen, Sharon Pratt are all Women of Distinction who continue to generously support YWCA.

Raffle proceeds from the Women of Distinction Cash Raffle will be used for vital YWCA programming. During the COVID-19 pandemic, YWCA of Alton has been regrettably forced to cancel the 30th annual Women of Distinction gala event and modify other activities traditionally held throughout the year at its facility. YWCA has had a hectic summer serving the community with its Child Enrichment program, Community Tutoring program, free Pop Up Thrift shop, Madison County Candidate’s Voter Forum, and the Remote Learning Center. The learning center is serving children in the Alton and Wood River-Hartford school districts at the YWCA Alton facility. With COVID safeguards in mind, the organization is planning several virtual events for this fall, including racial justice education and women’s empowerment sessions.

“The Women of Distinction Cash Raffle is a wonderful and fun way to assist YWCA during a tough economic year,” YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said. “The effects of COVID are devastating to many, and YWCA continues to provide key programming to the community with limited resources. The public is requested to support this year's Women of Distinction raffle.”