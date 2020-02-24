AltonWorks seeks memories of downtown Alton

× Expand Built in 1909, the Hotel Stratford, 229 Market St. in Alton, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Reflecting on the rich history of Alton can help all of us understand ourselves, our identities, our community and the today and tomorrow we want to build for ourselves.

“Every person whose life has been touched in some way by the city of Alton has their own memories of what Alton means to them,” said Susan Ryan, who focuses on community and media relations for AltonWorks. “At AltonWorks, we are eager to hear your stories because we believe it’s important to reflect on the past as we work together to build a new future that is inclusive of everyone.”

AltonWorks is asking community members to climb into the attic, search the garage and tackle the basement to find their favorite memories of downtown Alton for AltonWorks’ new community engagement campaign, Today and Tomorrow: AltonWorks. The organization is looking for old photos, films, videos, sketches, etc. of a time in which downtown Alton was robust and thriving.

Through March 13, AltonWorks will collect special memories from the community and create a video that highlights dozens of the communities’ most fond memories of days gone by. Images and photos will also be shared on AltonWorks social media pages including Facebook @HealthiestandHappiestCity; Instagram @altonworks and Twitter @Alton_Works.

When sharing a memory, provide a date, location, the names of the people and/or buildings in the images and what makes this memory special and meaningful. Also, if the photographer or sketch artist can be identified, that would be even better. AltonWorks wants to properly credit (when possible) the image makers.

To help gather the treasures, AltonWorks will host office hours this week from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at 601 E. Broadway. More hours will be announced next week. AltonWorks will have a scanner to scan photos and sketches. Community members can also send images to AltonWorks through social media or use the email address media@AltonWorks.us. If anyone has old film, AltonWorks will try to have it transferred to a modern media format.

