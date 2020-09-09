Ameren Illinois continues to modernize natural gas system in Alton

Ameren Illinois is investing $1.3 million to update the natural gas system in Alton.

Last month the company began installation of new equipment at a local gate station – the point where natural gas is received from interstate pipelines and transferred into the local distribution system for safe delivery to customer homes and businesses.

The upgrades include adding a new pressure control station, over-pressure protection equipment, remote monitoring equipment and odorization equipment. Approximately a dozen Ameren Illinois personnel and contractors are engaged in the project that is expected to be completed in November.

"This project is among hundreds we are implementing across Downstate Illinois to enhance the safety, integrity and reliability of our natural gas system," Ameren Illinois Director of Natural Gas Operations Derek Cliff said. "As we approach the winter heating season, we're ready to provide reliable service for our customers."

Ameren Illinois is continuing work on electric and natural gas infrastructure projects during the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers or members of the general public are requested to maintain a safe six-foot distance from crew members as they perform their work.