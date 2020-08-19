Ameren Illinois, Google partner to help customers save

Ameren Illinois is partnering with Google for a limited time to provide residential customers with access to a Google Nest Thermostat E smart thermostat at a drastically reduced price, and in some instances free of charge.

In June, Ameren Illinois launched its COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, which provides customers who are struggling to pay their energy bills with flexible payment options and direct bill payment assistance. By partnering with Google, the company is taking it a step further – helping customers reduce their overall energy consumption and lower future energy bills.

"At a time when many families are being affected by job loss, furlough or other financial hardship, we want our customers to know we are doing everything we can to help them navigate this challenging time," said Theresa Shaw, senior vice president of regulatory affairs and financial services for Ameren Illinois. "Smart technologies, like smart thermostats, can help customers save money, and through our partnership with Google and other leading manufacturers, we are making these devices accessible and affordable for everyone."

According to Google, Nest Thermostat E users save an average of up to 15 percent on cooling costs and up to 12 percent on heating costs, depending on usage. Based on typical energy usage, this translates to an estimated average savings of $131-$145 each year. Individual savings are not guaranteed.

In addition to saving money, smart thermostats are a great tool for customers to better manage energy usage and costs. The devices enable customers to adjust settings on the go via smartphone apps. Additionally, many smart thermostat models can sense when the homeowner and/or residents are away from home and automatically modify the temperature, further reducing energy usage.

This limited-time offer is valid until Sept. 15 and only on the Ameren Illinois Marketplace. Residential customers who have an Ameren Illinois heating source are also eligible to receive a variety of other smart thermostat brands for little to no cost.

Customers can access these devices in two ways:

Smart Savers Initiative – Customers living in certain ZIP codes may be eligible to receive a smart thermostat on us through the Ameren Illinois Smart Savers Initiative.

Online Marketplace – Residential customers can purchase low-cost smart thermostats from leading brands like Google, ecobee, Honeywell, and Emerson through the Ameren Illinois Online Marketplace. Ameren Illinois is offering customers a $125 discount and free shipping on top of the manufacturers' rebates resulting in steeply discounted prices on the devices.

