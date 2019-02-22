Ameren Illinois receives efficiency leadership award

× Expand Under Ameren Illinois Chairman and President Richard Mark’s leadership, Ameren Illinois is implementing a ground-breaking initiative to open access to energy efficiency programs for moderate-to-low income customers.

The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance hosted the 15th annual Inspiring Efficiency Awards on Thursday, honoring leaders who delivered groundbreaking advancements in energy efficiency in five categories: Leadership, Education, Impact, Innovation and Marketing. This year, Leadership Awards were awarded to Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Richard Mark, chairman and president of Ameren Illinois.

Under Mark’s leadership, Ameren Illinois is implementing a ground-breaking initiative to open access to energy efficiency programs for moderate-to-low income customers. This effort, which Mark calls Energy Efficiency for All, is funding critical workforce development and training programs and investing nearly $12 million to increase jobs by expanding the number of diverse-owned businesses that deliver energy efficiency services. In addition, more than $20 million is being utilized to assist in the weatherization of homes for customers in historically underserved communities.

“One of my goals has been to ensure that all utility customers, regardless of income, have an opportunity to receive real and meaningful savings from the energy efficiency programs they have been paying for,” Mark said. “I’m proud that the success of our inclusive energy efficiency programs is being acknowledged by the MEEA.”

“The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance is proud to recognize and honor the commitment of these individuals and organizations for saving energy, creating economic opportunities, protecting the environment and advancing clean energy across the Midwest,” alliance Executive Director Stacey Paradis said.

