Ameren upgrades protect birds

×

Ameren Illinois created its Avian Protection Program eight years ago to help save birds of prey and migratory species from potential hazards. It’s an ongoing plan to upgrade electric and natural gas utility system with higher standards and better structures that are avian-safe for the eagles, hawks, falcons, osprey, owls and other birds that dot the Ameren Illinois' 43,000-square-mile service territory area.

Over the past eight years, Ameren Illinois has installed 92,000 avian-safe distribution poles and approximately 180,000 protective covers on energized equipment such as switches and wiring that can pose a threat to birds of prey as well as retrofitting 1,400 structures in high-density birds of prey areas.

"We know our work is having an impact because, on average, during the years 2017-19, Ameren Illinois achieved a 20 percent reduction in the number of animal-related transformer outage events compared to the average of years 2011-13," the company said. "During the same time periods, we achieved an average 39 percent reduction in the number of customers interrupted."

Ameren Illinois has approximately 1.3 million power poles throughout its service territory.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter