America’s Central Port wins marketing award

The National Association of Foreign-Trade Zones has presented Robbie Williams, Foreign Trade Zone 31 grantee administrator, the 2019 Catherine Durda Marketing Award for producing a fun and informative explainer video of the benefits of Foreign Trade Zone 31.

Recognized and voted on by other active foreign trade zones in the United States, this award is not only a celebration among peers, but an achievement that helps increase exposure among the businesses registered as operators across the country.

Manufacturers like BMW, Phillips 66, and Dow Chemical, as well as distribution centers for brands like IKEA, Floor and Decor, and Columbia Sportswear, all take advantage of the benefits of operating within a foreign trade zone.

