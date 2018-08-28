American Cancer Society honors OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center

× Expand OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center Chief Operating Officer Sister M. Anselma Belongea receives a hug at the ACS Farm To Table event.

The American Cancer Society is recognizing OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center with its Mission Award for support of the society’s fight against cancer; assisting individuals before, during and after their diagnosis. The American Cancer Society is the nation’s largest community-based voluntary health organization playing a vital role in advocacy and research.

“OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center is a collaborative, engaged, and supportive partner of the American Cancer Society,” said Linda Schulz, health systems manager for hospitals in the North Central Region for the American Cancer Society. “Leading the fight against cancer, whether it be in the Riverbend or across Illinois, it is an honor to work with Saint Anthony’s as such a strong partner to focus on a mission of caring for individuals with cancer and their families.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s has increased its commitment to improving the lives of patients, survivors and caregivers with plans for a $14 million state-of-the-art free-standing cancer center to meet the growing need for oncology services in the Riverbend. Additionally, OSF Saint Anthony’s supports the American Cancer Society in an extensive partnership that includes the commitment of their mission partners (employees) as well as financial support through the following:

Support of Relay for Life through sponsorship, planning leadership and employee teams

Sponsorship of the Farm to Table event, an annual fundraiser toward cancer education, research and patient services

Hosting the Look Good Feel Better Program in partnership with the Look Good Feel Better Foundation

Utilizing American Cancer Society patient education materials, including its Personal Health Manager organizer kit

Supporting the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

Board membership and active participation in the ACS Madison County Leadership Council

The Mission Award is given to partners which sponsor multiple American Cancer Society events, chair or serve on an American Cancer Society event, and which donate more than $50,000.

“It is truly an honor to be recognized by one of the leading organizations fighting cancer in this country,” said Ajay Pathak, president of OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center. “We appreciate the important partnership that’s contributing to better care and outcomes for patients with cancer.”

“Caring for cancer patients from diagnosis through survivorship takes an entire team,” he said. “We are very fortunate to have such a collaborative relationship with the ACS coupled with our leading clinical oncology team to provide the highest quality and most compassionate care, always keeping the focus on our patients.”

OSF Saint Anthony’s is hosting Hope Grows Here — A Cancer Survivor Celebration for survivors and up to three individuals in their care network on Sept. 13. Reservations for this free event are available online.

