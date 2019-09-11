American Legion Post 199 turns 100

Photo by Kathy Turner The 9-hole golf course at Edwardsville American Legion Post 199, known as On the Hill Golf Course, is gearing up for spring golfers but is open year-round.

The Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 turned 100 this year and has a special birthday celebration scheduled in Edwardsville from 1:30 p.m. to dusk on Saturday.

Veterans, family of veterans as well as the general public are invited to join in the festivities on the Post 199 premises.

The schedule of events are as follows:

1:30 p.m. — Honor Guard presentation

2 p.m. — Free BBQ (pig roast) with sides, until they run out.

3:30 p.m. — WWI Paver Ceremony

4 p.m. — United States Air Force Band of Mid-America performance (Free concert)

Dusk — Short program fireworks display