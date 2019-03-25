'American Pickers' coming back to Illinois, seek leads

× Expand "American Pickers" Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are returning to Illinois, and want to look through your things.

The “American Pickers” duo is coming back to the state to film episodes from May 27 through June 9, and they’re on the hunt for leads. The men are looking for different, unusual, and unique items – something they’ve never seen before, and preferably with an interesting story to boot.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

Also note, the pair only picks private collections so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.