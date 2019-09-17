AmeriCorps funds available from Serve Illinois

The Serve Illinois Commission (Serve Illinois) today announced that funding is available for agencies interested in administering AmeriCorps programs in the state.

The grant places AmeriCorps members in communities to improve education and health care, protect public safety, safeguard the environment, provide disaster relief, and promote civic engagement through service. Last year, Serve Illinois' AmeriCorps programs invested about $100 million into Illinois communities and served nearly 400,000 people.

"Each year, AmeriCorps members dedicate a year of their lives to get things done in Illinois," said Scott McFarland, executive director of the Serve Illinois Commission. "Members work with disadvantaged youth, veterans and their families, people with disabilities, the homeless, and many other individuals who need a helping hand to succeed."

Serve Illinois administers the AmeriCorps state programs in Illinois and is charged with enhancing and supporting community volunteerism. Serve Illinois is funded, in part, by the federal Corporation for National and Community Service and supports 46 AmeriCorps programs throughout the state.

AmeriCorps members receive student loan deferment and training. Full-time members are also eligible to receive a modest living allowance and health insurance. Members who successfully complete their service receive an educational award to help pay for college, graduate school, vocational training, or to pay off student loans. If the member is 55 or older, they may transfer the education award to a child, grandchild, or foster child.

Serve Illinois will host mandatory webinars in September and October for those interested in applying. Webinar details and information about the application process are available at Serve.Illinois.gov. Applications are due by Nov. 17. Funded programs will begin their work in July or August 2020.

