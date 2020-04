AMH logo

The in-person Alzheimer’s support group on the second Friday each month at Alton Memorial Hospital will not take place, as AMH seeks to be diligent about reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

However, there is an opportunity for a phone conference of the next meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. April 10. The conference call number is (312) 874-7636, access/ID code: 75515.

