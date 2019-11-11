AMH Diabetes Fair provides information and advice

× Expand Matt Flick, program director for the Wound Care Center at AMH, talks to visitors at the 19th annual Alton Memorial Hospital Diabetes Fair on Saturday, Nov. 9.

About 160 people visited Saturday’s 19th annual Alton Memorial Hospital Diabetes Fair, which included informational tables, health screenings, a presentation by endocrinologist Dr. Wael Girgis, and a free boxed lunch from Firehouse Subs of Alton.

Girgis gave helpful advice for living with and managing diabetes during his presentation, “Do Not Sugar Coat It.”

“The most important words in diabetes management are stress reduction, physical activity and healthy eating, which all help you to lose weight,” Girgis said. “Weight loss, in turn, helps your insulin to work better, and when insulin works better, your insulin needs go down, which helps you to lose even more weight.”

Girgis told the audience reducing morning blood sugar can be achieved through reducing fat consumption, eating nothing after dinner, reducing insulin resistance through exercise and weight loss, and correctly timing medications.

Lisa James is the certified diabetes educator at AMH.

“When people are newly diagnosed with diabetes, they always want to know what they can eat,” James said. “But diabetes is a complex disease and it is about food, but it’s also about a lot of other things like exercise, taking your medication, monitoring blood sugar, stress levels; these are all things that have an impact.

“The Diabetes Fair is our way of supporting the community because we want to give people an opportunity to keep track of their health,” she said. “Some people can’t afford to see a physician or don’t see one often enough and this is a way for them to keep up on what’s going on.”

Alton Memorial’s next big event will be the 22nd annual Heart Fair on Saturday, Feb. 1.

