AMH Heart Walk team raffling Goldschmidt jersey

Although he has yet to take an at-bat for the Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt has local baseball fans excited about the 2019 season.

Goldschmidt was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks in December and gives the Cardinals their best middle-of-the-order bat since Albert Pujols left. Goldschmidt’s Cardinals jersey No. 46 is already a best-seller in the stores, and now you could get an autographed version of the jersey by entering a raffle being conducted at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The AMH Heart Walk team is preparing for the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk in downtown St. Louis on May 18. As part of the fundraising, tickets for a chance to win the jersey are $1 each or six tickets for $5. To get your tickets, contact Dave Whaley in public relations at AMH by calling (618) 433-7947 or emailing david.whaley@bjc.org.

Tickets will be available through the Heart Walk, with the winning ticket to be drawn in late May.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter