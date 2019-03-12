AMH helps provide caregivers for dementia patients

In an effort to provide more access to support for dementia caregivers, the Alton Memorial Hospital Center for Senior Renewal is offering The Savvy Caregiver — Train the Trainer from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, on the third floor of the AMH Smith Wing.

Greg Kyrouac, of Southern Illinois University’s School of Medicine, will lead the program along with Senior Renewal staff. Seating is limited; to reserve a space, call Senior Renewal at (618) 463-7895.

Family caregivers occupy a critical place in the health care system for persons with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. In fact, they are the center of the system. It is the care they provide that keeps the person in the community for as long as possible.

Savvy Caregiver is a training program that guides caregivers by providing the knowledge, skills and necessary attitude that it takes to be able to do this difficult work. It also guides each caregiver in devising strategies to be successful at caregiving and to go through the experience with as much reward and as little distress as possible.

