AMH Infusion Center welcomes medical oncologist

Sumoza

Dr. David Sumoza is returning to Alton Memorial Hospital as the full-time medical oncologist. He oversees the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center in Suite 132 of Medical Office Building B on the AMH campus. Sumoza is now a member of the Department of Medical Oncology at Washington University.

Sumoza most recently worked six months at Alton Memorial Hospital covering a vacancy, and he is looking forward to re-establishing relationships with patients and staff. Prior to his stint in Alton, he was an attending physician with the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the Cook County Health & Hospital System in Chicago. He is a longstanding member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology.

Alton Memorial Hospital is a member of the Siteman Cancer Network. The partnership has opened a pathway to leading-edge, personalized care, and it has granted access to Washington University oncology and hematology doctors. Sumoza will be supported by Dr. Alfred Greco and Misty Biciocchi, who are also members of the Department of Medical Oncology at Washington University.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, contact the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center at Alton Memorial Hospital at (618) 463-7323.

