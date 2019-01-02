AMH welcomes first baby of the new year

× Expand Ashley Telford holds Ashtyn just a few hours after the little girl was the first baby born at Alton Memorial Hospital in 2019. At right is Justyn Telford and at left is Dr. Jamie Hardman, who delivered Ashtyn.

Ashtyn Lyric Telford arrived a couple of days early, and thus became the first baby born in Alton in 2019 when she arrived at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Ashtyn, 18.5 inches long and 7 pounds, 8 ounces, is the daughter of Justyn and Ashley Telford of Godfrey. Justyn works for Morrison’s Food and Nutrition at AMH. Ashley said Ashtyn was due Jan. 4, but she was delivered by Dr. Jamie Hardman shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Ashtyn is the third child for the Telfords. Their sons are Jaylen, 15, and Jordyn, 9.