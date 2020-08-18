AMH White Cross Auxiliary doing virtual fundraiser

GoGBoB_logo_FNL

Alton Memorial Hospital’s White Cross Auxiliary is not letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop its fundraising efforts. During the next several weeks, the auxiliary is giving the community the chance to support AMH with donations that will also allow donors the opportunity to support local restaurants and wineries.

As announced earlier, the auxiliary’s annual Girls on Grapes, Boys on Brew fundraiser has been canceled for 2020 because of the pandemic. But you still have a chance to make a donation to the auxiliary and receive a gift card to one of the restaurants or wineries that typically participates in GOGBOB.

“Letters have been mailed to past attendees of GOGBOB,” said Susie Pruetzel, president of the White Cross Auxiliary board. “But we want to give anyone who would like to donate a chance to do so.”

The schedule of gift certificates is as follows:

Those donating $25 to $50 will receive a $10 gift certificate.

Those donating $51 to $100 get a $20 gift certificate.

Those donating $101 to $150 get a $30 gift certificate

Those donating $151 to $200 get a $40 gift certificate

Those donating more than $200 get a $50 gift certificate

If you would like to request information and donate, call Susie at (618) 660-7375 and she can get you the information along with a response card and envelope. Response envelopes are requested to be returned by Sept. 14.

As always, the White Cross Auxiliary appreciates your support. The auxiliary uses the donations to purchase needed equipment for Alton Memorial Hospital. Last year, for example, the auxiliary purchased new Stax wheelchairs used to transport patients from the Duncan Wing lobby to wherever they need to go inside AMH.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter