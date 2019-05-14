Amid calls for resignation, L&C board president Heyen to stay

× Expand Photo by Nathan Grimm Participants of a Muslim solidarity rally outside Lewis and Clark Community College's Trimpe Building hold signs ahead of Tuesday night's board meeting.

In the face of calls for his resignation, Lewis and Clark Community College Board President David Heyen declined to step down at Tuesday night’s board meeting.

Heyen and fellow trustees Julie Johnson, Charles Hanfelder and Kevin Rust voted not to ask Heyen to resign from his position after anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant social media posts made by Heyen surfaced in recent days. Trustees Brenda Walker McCain, Robert L. Watson, Dwight Werts and student trustee April Tulgetske voted yes on the advisory question, which would not have required Heyen to resign but which would have requested his resignation.

A Muslim solidarity rally outside the Trimpe Building preceded the meeting to oppose Heyen’s continued position on the board after the posts came to light last week. One post made by Heyen on his Facebook page, which has since been deactivated, read: “Anyone notice that there is no terrorism in Iceland or Japan? Weird coincidence, there are no Muslims there either.”

The rally of about 60 people included people holding signs that said, “LCCC stands for diversity NOT hate” and “Hate has no home here”; chants repeating “The people united will not be defeated”; and speeches from Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Missouri Director Faizan Syed, among others.

“Words always have meaning. Words will always retain what they mean,” Syed said in calling for Heyen’s resignation. “Words that have been said by the chairman of the Lewis and Clark Community College, those words are not only hurtful, are not only for some people maybe inciting violence, but those words create an environment that’s for sure unwelcoming to any Muslim student that goes to this college, and for anybody who wants to live in a community that’s welcoming to all people.”

Among those in attendance at the rally was Lewis and Clark sociology professor Jen Cline, who said she was moved to attend the event out of concern for her students.

“I think that we need to support all of our students here on campus, especially those in positions of power,” she said ahead of the meeting. “If you are here and you’re working for our students, you need to be working for all of our students. I’m reluctant to say that the only thing that could happen is David Heyen would step down from his position, but from what I’ve heard so far that seems to be the only reasonable solution with his views that he has. I think his views don’t fit with the institution and what we try to do here on this campus. We have students who are Muslim, we have students who are international students, we have students who are black, and a lot of his views go against what would make students feel comfortable here.”

Rasheen Aldridge, a 5th Ward Democratic Committeeman in the city of St. Louis, led much of the chanting on the grass outside the front doors of the Trimpe Building. He also served on the Ferguson Commission formed by former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon and said he was moved to attend Tuesday’s rally to stand in solidarity with his neighbors.

“Seeing injustices that take place, even if it’s not in my back yard, it’s kind of hard to stand by and say that’s acceptable, especially for a trustee who has students who can maybe look up to him or see the direction of the school and may be Muslim and not feel comfortable coming,” Aldridge said. “That’s not an environment we need to be setting in my city, other cities or just my generation moving forward.”

Heyen began the 7 p.m. meeting by repeating a statement he provided to local media last week, saying he is not well-versed in social media and that the Facebook posts were meant to generate conversation. He also said the posts were not made in his official capacity as a Lewis and Clark board trustee.

Later, the room broke out in applause after Heyen read aloud the action item on the board’s agenda asking the board to vote to request him to resign. Before voting, some trustees took the opportunity to make statements in support of or in opposition to Heyen’s position on the board.

Board trustee Dwight Werts said Heyen’s words were not only “inappropriate” and “insulting,” also eliciting applause from the crowd, but that his inclusion on the board could damage the future accreditation of Lewis and Clark by the Higher Learning Commission.

“Without his resignation, this institution could lose its accreditation that so many worked so hard to attain and retain,” Werts said.

“My understanding is that the college is looking into this matter, and I assume that when and if necessary they will report on that. Therefore, I’m going to be voting no on this motion, because I don’t think we should short due process,” trustee Kevin Rust said.

Trustee Julie Johnson said she is Heyen’s friend and colleague, and that it “saddens me to see people trying to destroy his character.”

The crowd jeered Johnson’s statement, at which point Heyen asked security to “please take care of this if they’re not quiet,” to which one crowd member replied, “If you can voice hate, why can’t we voice reason?”

Charles Hanfelder said he knows Heyen, and that Heyen “has done nothing wrong.”

“I think it’s absolutely nearly criminal that there are people who are trying to damage his personal self,” Hanfelder said. “He’s a great man, and he’ll do a good job on this board.”

Trustee Robert L. Watson questioned Heyen’s claims that the comments were not made in an official capacity with the college.

“I don’t know how you have a personal appeal on a Facebook page but you have a totally different attitude in consideration with regard to business at a college,” Watson said. “What do you do, flip a switch?”

The vote failed, and no further discussion was had on the topic.

During the public comment portion of the meeting numerous speakers addressed the board, and Heyen in particular, for nearly 50 minutes, with many asking for the board to again consider requesting his resignation and urging Heyen to step down.

Asked after the meeting whether the public comments had changed his stance, Heyen said simply, “No.” When asked by a reporter whether he planned to apologize or retract his comments, Heyen shrugged.

