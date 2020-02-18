Amphitheater to host inaugural Alton Pride Fall Festival

The first Alton Pride Fall Festival will take place Oct. 3 at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive.

Alton Pride Inc. is a charitable and educational organization established to bring awareness, understanding, and advocacy to the LGBTQ+ community with an emphasis on the specific needs of the youth within the community.

“We are setting ourselves apart from other Pride organizations by focusing on giving back to our community, rather than hosting just a parade or festival,” an Alton Pride press release states. “We will be depositing a majority of event proceeds into structured account funding our goal to develop a local teen suicide prevention line and a teen resource center to help youth in need.

“By supporting Alton Pride in any capacity, you’ll be assisting others in the community by saving lives and bringing awareness to homelessness, mental health, teen suicide, and other issues regarding the LGBTQ+ community.”

The organization hosts monthly public board meetings on the first Tuesday of every month and encourages anyone interested to attend.

They are seeking volunteers, vendors and especially sponsorship support for this event. For more information, email info@altonpride.com.