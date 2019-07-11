Amy Gabriel announces circuit clerk candidacy

Gabriel

Madison County attorney Amy Gabriel announced her candidacy Thursday for the office of Madison County circuit clerk in November 2020. Current Madison County Circuit Clerk Mark Von Nida previously announced he will not run for another term.

“I have practiced law for almost 20 years in both the civil and criminal courtrooms of the Madison County Courthouse,” Gabriel said. “I will use this knowledge and experience of the law and court procedures to ensure the Circuit Clerk’s Office maintains a positive image in our community. I will listen to the experiences of Madison County residents using the Circuit Clerk’s Office and take those suggestions to implement improvements when possible, as well as continue the progress Mark Von Nida has completed over his tenure as circuit clerk.”

Gabriel spent a majority of her legal career as a prosecutor at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office after she was hired by Sen. Bill Haine in 2002, and worked her way up to Chief of the Children’s Justice Division under current State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons in 2013. Since 2015, she has been an associate with the Edwardsville law firm, Gori Julian & Associates, where she continues to represent victims. She now fights for men and women who have suffered serious injuries from negligent exposure to toxic chemicals as well as defective medical devices.

While working as a Madison County assistant state’s attorney, the majority of Gabriel’s casework and trials involved seeking justice for abused or neglected children.

“As a prosecutor of child abuse cases, I had the privilege to work with our local law enforcement and family services to reach common goals of removing dangerous perpetrators from our community while providing hope and healing solutions to these children and their families,” she said. “Seeking solutions using this type of collaborative work approach will be my framework when running the business of the Madison County Courthouse as circuit clerk.”

Gabriel believes all Madison County citizens must be treated fairly when they enter the courthouse.

“The cases handled daily in the Madison County courtrooms provide the foundation of law and order in our community,” she said. “The circuit clerk has the responsibility of managing the court dockets in an efficient, cost-effective manner, while also maintaining a people-friendly environment in which the courthouse can thrive. I would be honored to serve our community as Madison County’s circuit clerk.”

Gabriel is a lifelong resident of Madison County and resides with her two daughters in Glen Carbon. In conjunction with her focus of child advocacy, she has served the last 10 years on the Madison County Child Advocacy Center Advisory Board and Friends Board. She was elected as a Glen Carbon Library Board trustee in 2013 and served for six years. She is a member of the Madison County Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Illinois Trial Lawyers Association and is licensed to practice law in Illinois and Missouri.

