Anderson Hospital Auxiliary presents $76,000 donation

Anderson Hospital Auxiliary members present Anderson Hospital President and CEO Keith Page (center) with its annual donation to the hospital Jan. 13 during the auxiliary's annual meeting.

Anderson Hospital Auxiliary presented Anderson Hospital President and CEO Keith Page with its annual donation to the hospital Jan. 13 during the auxiliary’s annual meeting. The donation, which reflects funds raised in 2019, totaled $76,000. This donation is made possible through the auxiliary gift shop, medical alert service, fundraising events, vending machine sales, and the newborn photos program.

The auxiliary has about 200 active members and is an integral part of Anderson Hospital. Volunteers gave nearly 40,000 hours of service to the hospital in 2019.

Active volunteers provide direct services to the emergency, o.b. and outpatient surgery departments, as well as being “on call” from the volunteer office. They manage information desks at public entrances, including those at the Cancer Center and Wellness Center. Volunteers are the sole proprietors of the hospital’s gift shop managing staff, purchasing inventory and all inventory management.

“The auxiliary remains as dedicated and instrumental as ever in the continuing operation of Anderson Hospital,” Page said. “We thank them for their many hours of service and commitment to making a difference at Anderson Hospital.”

