Anderson Hospital to resume elective surgeries

Following the guidelines set by the Illinois Department of Public Health, Anderson Hospital will resume elective surgeries starting Monday, May 11.

“It is our intent to run a full schedule,” said Dan Rojek, Anderson Hospital director of surgical services. “However, daily review of census and supplies may cause an adjustment in the schedule.”

In addition, the following restrictions will be in place:

· As part of the Illinois Department of Public Health criteria, all elective surgery patients must receive COVID-19 testing (does not include emergency cases).

· The COVID-19 testing will be ordered by the surgeon/physician through Anderson’s pre-op nursing staff.

· Patients will be scheduled at the pre-authorized drive-through testing site at 2930 N. Center St. in Maryville, 48-72 hours in advance.

· Following COVID-19 testing, patients will be asked to self-isolate until the day of surgery/procedure.

· The Surgery Center entrance off Vadalabene Drive (green canopy) will be open to surgery center patients only.

· Patients will have to wear a mask when coming to the hospital.

· Patient’s family/support persons will be instructed to wait in their cars.

· Preauthorization by staff will be made for any patients requiring a support person to accompany them inside the facility (i.e. pediatric cases, patients with disabilities, etc.).

· If a support person is deemed appropriate, they will be screened prior to entry with temperature check and COVID-19 symptom question checking. They will be required to wear a mask.

