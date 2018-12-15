"Angels" share Christmas message

In the Gospels, the good news of Jesus’ birth is entrusted only to angels. On Sunday, four local “angels” shared a message of inspiration and hope with patients at OSF Saint Anthony’s and Saint Clare’s Villa.

The youngsters, Lilia Springman, Anna Crews, Emma Crews and Senica McGee, donned angel robes and visited the campuses during the patients’ Christmas parties.

The tradition of angels’ visits to patients dates back to about the 1940s for the Sisters of Saint Francis of the Martyr Saint George and the health center. Angels and sisters meet at the chapel to pray for the patients hospitalized during the holidays. After prayer, the angels visit each room and share a short Christmas poem, such as:

“May angels keep you night and day,

and Mary guide you on your way.

May the Christ child fill your heart

With peace only He can impart.”

