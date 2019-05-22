Annual car show strong-arms childhood muscle disease

× Expand Jace Alexander of Carrollton and Matthew Yates of Rosewood Heights pose with two classic cars from Brian Rudolph’s collection. Each is battling variations of muscular dystrophy and will hand out awards at the car show.

photo by Fred Pollard Justin Wilkinson is the driving force behind the seventh annual MDA Make a Muscle Charity Car and Bike Show, sponsored by the Southern Illinois Camaro Club on June 8 at St. Louis Regional Airport. Here, Wilkinson proudly displays his awareness bracelet, a reminder of his fight for muscular dystrophy research.

Putting together a car show is not easy.

Ask Justin Wilkinson of Rosewood Heights, the driving force behind the MDA Make a Muscle Charity Car and Bike Show since its inception in 2013. The show was initially created as a way to help Wilkinson’s nephew, Matthew Yates, along with other kids in the area dealing with the challenge of muscular dystrophy.

When the preparation gets a little crazy, Wilkinson has a constant reminder as to why this cause is worth the effort.

“I always think of my nephew, and I look down at this Make a Muscle bracelet that I wear. I haven’t taken this thing off in over five years,” he said. “This is worth doing.”

Sponsored by the Southern Illinois Camaro Club, the 7th Annual MDA Make a Muscle Charity Car and Bike Show will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 8, on the grounds of St. Louis Regional Airport, 8 Terminal Drive in East Alton. A variety of muscle cars and classic bikes will be on display, competing for specialty trophies made from pistons, timing chains, gears and other car parts, making the awards highly sought after in the Riverbend area.

“David Nesler of Rosewood Heights welds them, and the Restoration House paints them,” Wilkinson said. “When people see those awards, they really want to come back and try to get one for themselves the next year. It helps make our show more unique.”

Specialty trophies made from pistons, timing chains, gears and other car parts, welded by David Nesler and painted by the Restoration House, have become sought-after awards in the area.

Wilkinson’s nephew, along with friend Jace Alexander, will hand out the awards.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and run through noon, with an awards ceremony at 3 p.m. All cars and motorcycle makes are welcome (3 classes for bikes, 32 classes for cars), and Wilkinson expects to have 200 vehicles or more on display.

Entry fees are $20 for judged entrants and $10 for display, and swag bags and t-shirts will be available for participants and volunteers. Food and drinks also will be available at the family-friendly event.

To date, the annual effort has raised nearly $60,000, with all money going to the local area and used to fund research, send kids to MDA summer camp, and for other vital services for families dealing daily with the muscle disease.

“We have been very fortunate that many of our sponsors have been with us since the very beginning,” Wilkinson said. “Once they understand where this money goes, they are very giving with donations.”

Mainly a genetic disease, muscular dystrophy dates back to the mid-1800s and affects children in varying degrees of severity. It is characterized by muscle weakness and also can cause muscle spasms, scoliosis, and behavioral, vision, speech and cognitive impairments.

In the case of 14-year-old Roxana freshman Yates, a rare form of the disease, Schwartz-Jampel syndrome (of which there are less than 100 documented cases), can affect physical appearance.

There is no known cure for muscular dystrophy.

In 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally approved a new drug, Spinraza, for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. Another drug for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy is awaiting approval.

“As you can imagine, this is the news MDA families have been waiting to hear for decades, and another example of why your support of MDA research has never been more important,” Muscular Dystrophy Association Associate Executive Director Colleen Mattaline said. “Your help today means hope for tomorrow for those affected by neuromuscular disease.”

For more information on the car show, call (618) 410-9075 or visit the website. For more information on donations, call (314) 962-0023.

