Annual NAACP school supply giveaway this weekend

The Alton branch of the NAACP will hold its annual Back-to-School/Stay-in-School Program this Saturday, Aug. 3, beginning at 10 a.m. in James Killion Park at Salu in Alton.

This year’s event expects to give provide necessary backpacks and school supplies to more than 1000 students. In addition to school supplies, students are also treated to a picnic luncheon and a motivational program geared at encouraging them to do their best in school and strive for good attendance.

Donations and company sponsorships are still currently being accepted to support the event. Those interested in providing support can mail donations to the Alton NAACP, P.O. Box 1216, Alton, with checks made payable to the NAACP.

The Alton Branch of the NAACP is inviting any and all students in need of supplies to attend the event. Free transportation to and from the event is being provided by Illinois Central Bus Company. Parents may call (618) 474-2600 for a list of the pick-up and drop-off points for students.