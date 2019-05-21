Anti-hate campaign aims to promote positive messages in Troy

Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine chamber logo

The city of Troy will have its first DES-TROY HATE campaign June 3.

Residents will be creating signs with positive messages and messages of love and putting them in their yards to remind passers-by by what kind of community Troy is. Participants are encouraged to take pictures with their signs and post them on Facebook with the hashtag #DESTROYHATE.

The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce will pick the winning sign, and the winners will receive a $50 gift card to a local restaurant. Signs will be up from June 3-7. Pick up your blank yard sign at the chamber office, 647 E. U.S. 40 in Troy; or pick one up at the Troy Family Year of Fun Movie Night on May 31.

During the week of June 3, Troy will also be showing love to its travelers. All customers at hotels, truck stops, and a few other businesses will receive a #DESTROYHATE swag bag with coupons, promo items, and other information.

The objective of this event is to bring more positive thoughts to the people of Troy. This event is funded through Troy Tourism.

For more information, visit the website or call (618) 667-8769.

