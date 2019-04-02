Apartment complex residents beg village for help

× Expand photos by Fred Pollard Landlords, Metro Apartment tenants and other village residents continued to file into Council Chambers even after all seats were filled.

A special meeting to discuss the village’s potential involvement in a Crime Free Multi-Housing program quickly evolved into an earpiece for what many local residents consider a serious and pressing housing problem.

The meeting was called as the result of conflict between the Village Board, the mayor’s office, the police department and area landlords regarding the program and whether the village should be considering it at all.

Once the meeting was opened to public comments, however, a parade of tenants of Metro Apartments (formerly Chateau Townhomes), located at 190 Rue Sans Souci, begged the board for help with safety, maintenance and security issues at the complex.

One tenant, Consuela, said in the 11 years she has been a renter she has dealt with water dripping down walls, bug infestations, soaked carpeting, and windows with poor insulation.

“I love Bethalto,” she said, at one point in tears. “I don’t want to move my children out of Bethalto; there is no better school than here. When the new management came in, they jumped to fix little things, but it was really just putting lipstick on a pig.

“Aren’t there laws to protect us from this sort of thing? We have mold in our bathroom. I clean it and it just comes right back. My oldest has asthma, and there is nothing that is being done.”

Another tenant, William, said damaged paneling exposed insulation, which ended up covered in mold when the water problem persisted. Eventually, he said, the city came and told the people in his building they would have to leave.

“We had 48 hours to move; they came out and closed the entire complex,” he said.

Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow said the village came out to inspect the property 2-3 weeks ago during a heavy rain and found adequate cause to close down the building for safety reasons, including sitting water in the breaker boxes.

Winslow said the village has stopped issuing occupancy permits to the complex until all buildings within the complex are brought up to code.

“I am optimistic that we will get there within a couple of weeks,” Winslow said.

Former Metro Apartments property manager Perry Cox was present at the meeting and spoke on the issue, also clarifying the circumstances of his departure from the Bethalto complex.

“I didn’t get fired; they offered to move me to a different complex in a different county,” he said. “They also took my laptop.”

Perry said many residents do not have the money to fight management, or do not know what resources are available to them, and that “20 years of neglect” have caused serious issues.

“Yes, I did call the city,” he said. “Nothing was getting done there. You had people with kids with mold in their rooms. I have children myself, and if I lived in a place in a place like that, I’d call the fire department, I’d call the city, I’d call the police.”

After the city got involved, the complex was more proactive with repairs, he said, but also said, “We didn’t fix anything; we just patched it up.”

“These units aren’t fit for humans. I’m here on behalf of the people that can’t speak up for themselves,” he said.

According to Cox, renting out an apartment that was not inspected became a regular occurrence.

“When I first started working there, we would call George (Tucker), but he would never come out,” Cox said. “After a while, we were told by the regional manager, ‘Don’t even bother calling anymore,’ and to just move people in. So that’s what we did; we just moved people in.”

Village Trustee Jeff Mull said he empathized with the tenants, and he would like to see Metro Apartments residents remain in Bethalto, moving to nearby rental units if necessary.

“There are a lot of good landlords in Bethalto,” he said. “When your leases are up, go to the ones who ... have good rental property.”

Not all Metro residents were unhappy with their tenancy, however. Miranda, a current tenant, moved to the complex last October from Edwardsville.

“I have not had the problems these people are talking about, but I am sorry that you have,” she said, turning to the crowd. “When I have problems, they come out and they fix it. The team has done a great job for me.”

She then asked if there was a plan in place to open units back up in a timely manner.

“Closing these buildings and not fixing them is a problem,” she said. “Having empty buildings is going to bring the crime in. This is just stopping revenue ... why?”

“We are not going to allow any new buildings to be occupied until the old ones are brought up to code,” Winslow replied.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the Chateau Townhomes had been in business since 1984. The Bethalto and Wood River complexes were purchased in January 2018 and rebranded as Metro Apartments.

Calls to the complex were not returned as of press time Wednesday.

Read more about the Crime Free Multi-Housing program and its burgeoning effects on local municipalities, including an ongoing debate in Bethalto, in next week’s AdVantage.

Reach Managing Editor Fred Pollard at fredpollard@advantagenews.com.

