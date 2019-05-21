APD hosting 'Road to Work' event May 30 in Alton

The Alton Police Department would like to help Riverbend residents get back to work -- literally.

APD is hosting a "Road to Work" event on Thursday, May 30 at the Donald E. Sandidge Alton Law Enforcement Center at 1700 E. Broadway. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Any person with a suspended Illinois driver's license is encouraged to attend to speak with an Illinois Secretary of State hearings officer to find out what they need to do to get their license back. Local attorneys, Madison County State's Attorneys and judges will be on hand to help navigate the process and help individuals get back on the road to work.

The SOS Mobile Unit will also be on-site to print new driver's licenses and ID cards for those who need them.

Multiple employers will also be at the event to allow individuals to apply for jobs and service providers for individuals to find the help they need while they are there.

Alton residents will receive priority when distributing help, but anyone is welcome to attend.

An application for pre-registration is below. While it is not required, APD is asking the public to complete the application and send it to roadtowork@simmonsfirm.com or bring it to the Alton Police Department this week, so that they can be more prepared to assist individuals as they arrive.