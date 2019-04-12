Application deadline April 17 for Legendary Mustang Sanctuary event

TIP Challenge, a cooperative effort between the Mustang Heritage Foundation’s trainer incentive program and the Bureau of Land Management wild horse and burro program, is coming to Madison County on Aug. 17.

Application deadline is April 17, and participants are asked to complete their applications soon.

The competition is open for youth divisions 8-17 years old, and the adult competition is for anyone 18 and older.

Participants will have approximately 100 days to gentle and train their mustangs. They will be required to adopt the mustangs or burros before pickup.

If participants are not able to keep the animal after the competition, they may re-assign the animal to someone else.

Participants must have the requirements according to BLM guidelines for adopting a wild animal.

There will be a $200 incentive to the adopters from the Mustang Heritage Foundation following the competition.

The event will feature cash prizes and awards.

For more information or an application, call (618) 616-8875.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter