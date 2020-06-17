Application deadline for Whitlock Scholarship is June 30

LCCC logo

Jersey County students planning to attend Lewis and Clark Community College have until June 30 to submit their application for the Calvin and Juanita Ritchey Whitlock Education Scholarship.

The scholarship can cover up to $1,500 toward tuition, fees, books and supplies for recipients attending L&C.

Jersey State Bank President and CEO Mark Schaefer said the scholarship fund is helping about 25 students a semester, but there’s room for more.

“I encourage students to take advantage of this opportunity,” Schaefer said. “Mr. Whitlock was obviously passionate about education, which is why he provided this opportunity.”

A longtime educator and administrator in Jersey County, Calvin Whitlock established the Whitlock Education Foundation in 2002 in honor of his parents. The trust’s purpose is to provide educational scholarships to students furthering their education and obtaining a diploma from Lewis and Clark.

Lewis and Clark Community College Foundation Director of Development Debby Edelman describes Whitlock as a visionary.

“Calvin Whitlock’s desire to invest in the people of Jersey County led to a unique trust at Jersey State Bank that makes college accessible,” Edelman said. “The bank deserves a lot of credit for helping his vision become a reality and for stewarding the scholarship since his passing.”

Applications are open to both recent high school graduates and adult learners.

“The eligibility requirements for the Whitlock Scholarship can be met by nearly everyone who has graduated from Jersey High School or Southwestern High School,” Edelman said. “To date, more than $750,000 in scholarships have been awarded.”

Qualified applicants must:

Complete the application.

Provide an official high school transcript from Jersey Community or Southwestern High School and an official college transcript, if applicable.

Provide a schedule of classes from L&C.

Provide a certified copy of a birth certificate showing residency of Jersey County at the time of birth.

For more information or to request an application, contact the Jersey State Bank Trust Department at (618) 498-6466 or download the application at jerseystatebank.com/trust/.

