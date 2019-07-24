Application deadline is Thursday for Governor’s Hometown Awards program

The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) is accepting applications for the Governor’s Hometown Awards program.

The program gives formal recognition to those who contributed to projects that improved their community’s quality of life. These projects, sponsored by local units of government, had strong volunteer support, met a need, and made a definitive impact, thereby generating a positive outcome in the community, and by extension, the state.

Interested townships, villages, cities, and counties can apply now through July 25 for projects that use volunteers in their communities from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2018. For additional information regarding program criteria and the application process, visit Serve.Illinois.gov.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan board appointed by the governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

