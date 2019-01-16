Applications available for Illinois American environmental grants

× Expand Illinois American Water provided grant funding last year for Senior Services Plus to create a system to mitigate surface water runoff and erosion issues, Key players are (from left) L&C Restoration Ecology Coordinator Scott Moss, Monsanto Research Associate Thom Rhanor, NGRREC Environmental Educator Allison Rhanor and SSP Executive Director Jonathan Becker.

The application process is open for Illinois American Water’s 2019 Environmental Grant Program.

The program supports innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds through partnerships. Diverse activities like watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, streamside buffer restoration projects, wellhead protection initiatives, hazardous waste collection efforts and water protection education efforts are examples of projects that could be supported through grants of up to $10,000.

“Our commitment to protecting the environment runs deep, and we’re proud to support the efforts of local organizations that share our vision,” said Bruce Hauk, American Water Midwest Division senior vice president and Illinois American Water president. “Since 2009, we’ve contributed over $197,000 to 56 Illinois water protection projects. We look forward to future collaboration to positively impact our source water and watersheds.”

Proposed environmental grant projects must be located in an Illinois American Water service area and:

Address a source water or watershed protection need in the community

Be completed between May 1, 2019, and Nov. 30, 2019

Be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

Be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

Provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the American Water grant monies are utilized)

Grant information and application forms can be found at illinoisamwater.com under the News & Community tab. Applications should be emailed to karen.cotton@amwater.com by March 29. Late applications will not be accepted.

Last year, Illinois American Water awarded 10 grants totaling $22,750, including a $3,500 grant for Senior Services Plus in Alton to construct a detention-infiltration bioswale and rain garden. This project was an extension of the organization’s initiative to grow food to feed senior citizens.

Customers can help protect resources by using water wisely through the following actions:

Be conscious of daily water use and take the necessary steps to be water smart.

Be sure that leaking pipes and faucets — indoors and outdoors — are repaired.

Take care in garden, lawn, garage or other home product use and ensure they do not impact groundwater.

Dispose of chemicals or other potentially harmful products properly by not pouring them directly into home drains, the sewer, street drains or the lawn.

Visit the website for more wise water use tips.

“Every individual and community has the ability to positively impact our source water and watersheds,” Hauk said. “One of the easiest ways is to be informed about what goes into providing safe, reliable water service. We encourage our customers to access their local water quality reports on our website.”

Illinois American Water customers can access their report by ZIP code on the company’s website under the Water Quality tab.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter