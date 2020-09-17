Appointments needed for Give Kids a Smile Day

× Expand A child receives free dental care during the 2019 Give Kids a Smile Day event at the SIU School of Dental Medicine.

Each year, the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine provides approximately $50,000 worth of free dental care for children during Give Kids a Smile Day.

The dental school will offer its 15th annual Give Kids a Smile Day on Monday, Oct. 12. Free comprehensive dental care will be provided to qualifying children (those eligible for free and reduced-priced meal programs) ages 3-13. Appointments are required. Parents or guardians are invited to make an appointment by calling Holly at (618) 474-7200.

“At SIU School of Dental Medicine, we always enjoy this wonderful opportunity to provide treatment to as many children as possible,” said Dr. Katie Kosten, director of community dentistry. “Generally, children are off of school on this date, so it affords the opportunity to have their urgent and routine dental care needs addressed.

“It’s important for interested participants to note that this year, unlike years past, appointments are required to receive this free care,” Kosten added. “We are doing everything possible to keep our patients, faculty, staff and students safe amid COVID-19.”

One parent or guardian must accompany each child getting treatment. Comprehensive care includes examinations, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, fillings, sealants, stainless steel crowns and extractions. All dental services will be provided by SIU SDM faculty, students and staff.

Give Kids a Smile Day is a national event sponsored by the American Dental Association.