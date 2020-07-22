Appointments needed for St. Andrew’s Summer Book Fair

× Expand Patrons browse book selections at a previous fair.

The Summer St. Andrew’s Book Fair will be Aug. 6-7-8 at 406 Hillsboro Ave. in Edwardsville. To prevent COVID-19, this sale will be by appointment only, with the number of patrons at any given time limited to 15. Both volunteers and shoppers will be required to wear masks.

The book fair features more than 20,000 used books, well-organized and priced to sell. Categories include fiction (hardcover and paperback), children’s books, history, literature, pets, sports, regional history, cookbooks, gardening, art, biography, music, humor, large-print, religion, reference, science fiction and more. The books are sorted by category, with some categories also alphabetized by author. DVDs, CDs, vinyl, puzzles and games are also available.

Area book lovers may sign up for the sale online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040548afa92aa4fa7-standrews. Sign-up can also be reached through the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church website at https://www.standrews-edwardsville.com/ or those without computer access can call (618) 656-1294.

Precautions include moving the entrance to the back of the church with the exit through the normal entrance door. This will assure that patrons don’t need to pass in the hall as they are coming and going. Hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes will be available at the entrance and exit. The cashier will be separated from the public with a plexiglass shield and social distancing will be encouraged. Both volunteers and patrons will be required to wear masks.

Although a small outdoor inventory-reduction sale was held in early July, because of the cancellation of the Spring Sale, the stock of books is still very high. As a result, the church is requesting that donations be held until after the August sale if possible.

Patrons may sign up for the sale in half-hour increments, as many as required. If all slots are filled, additional days will be scheduled later. Questions should be addressed to fair organizers Mike and Cindy Reinhardt at (618) 656-1294.

