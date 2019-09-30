Appraisal fundraiser to benefit 5As

× Expand dog and cat, pets, animals

If you would like to help the animals and possibly get rid of that ugly vase Aunt Sally left for you in her will, this event is right up your alley.

The Alton Area Animal Aid Association, better known as 5As, will offer its second What’s It Worth Appraisal Event from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Godfrey Knights of Columbus. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

“This event is very important because it is a fundraiser for the animals,” 5As Volunteer Board President Carol Metzler said. “It is hard for people to understand what kind of event this is unless they have watched ‘Antiques Roadshow.’ Link Auction Galleries, St. Louis, will have some of their appraisers offering verbal appraisals on people’s collectibles and antiques. Link is an outstanding, nationally recognized auction house, and between the owners and employees, they have over 35 years of experience in the business. They have four major gallery auctions every year that features the best of what’s been consigned. At this event, to have an item appraised, it is $10 per item or $25 for three items. That money goes to the 5As animal shelter.”

Founded in 1956, 5As is a nonprofit no-kill shelter dedicated to the care and rehabilitation of homeless and abandoned animals in need of a loving home. Animals in the shelter’s care are neutered, spayed, chipped and up to date on shots.

The first What’s It Worth this spring was a success, Metzler said.

“It was very successful, and I am hoping this one will be an even bigger success,” she said. “This event is kind of unusual, but it’s wonderful.”

Attendees brought in books, weapons, dishes, furniture, paintings, vases, Mickey Mouse products and Coke collectibles.

5As Creative Director Greg Leavey, a retired antique dealer, has known Link Auction Galleries for about 30 years.

“I am very happy that Link will be doing the appraisals,” he said. “They are professionals and they get bidders from all over the world with their stuff. The appraisers really know what they are looking at. They know what things are worth in the market today, and these verbal appraisals will give people an idea of today’s market. If they like what they hear, then they can go ahead and consign that item right there with Link Auction Galleries for an upcoming auction.”

“The consigning part is between the person and the appraiser,” Metzler added. “We have nothing to do with that, but I actually did not know about that part on the first go-around. So, I am laying out a couple things of my own that I have had for years. I don’t know if they will be worth $1 or $1,000, but I am going to take them out there and see what I can find out.”

Leavey said the event benefits both animals and area residents.

“This may bring in money for the animals, but to the community, it is a great opportunity for people to make some cash on their valuable stuff,” he said. “The holidays are coming up, so this is a good time to cash in on some things. Last time we did this event, a man came in with a scrapbook of the Gateway Arch being built. He had some personal photos of his father or grandfather who was working on the Arch. That book of photos brought in $5,000 from the appraisers. You never know what’s going to come through the door.”

For more information, call (618) 466-3702 or visit fiveas.org.

