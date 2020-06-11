Arch begins phased reopening

× Expand St. Louis Arch

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities, Gateway Arch National Park is using a phased reopening approach to increase visitor access to the park experience while continuing to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The health and safety of our visitors and our employees is our highest priority,” said Pam Sanfilippo, chief of museum services and interpretation. “This phased approach will allow us to refine the visitor experience as necessary, assess visitation levels and adjust capacity, and monitor changing conditions in the city of St. Louis and surrounding counties and revise operations if needed. We are so excited to tell the stories of St. Louis and westward expansion onsite while continuing our virtual programming.”

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 17 , Gateway Arch National Park will begin Phase I access to:

· Gateway Arch Visitor Center

· Museum at the Gateway Arch

· The Arch Store

· Arch Café

Outdoor spaces at Gateway Arch National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidance. Other park experiences, including the Tram Ride to the Top, are part of later reopening phases and remain unavailable.

The Gateway Arch hours of operations are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

It is Gateway Arch National Park’s goal to protect visitors and employees from transmission risks while continuing to remain a trusted, globally recognized destination. The National Park Service has modified various elements of the park experience:

Mandatory, free timed ticket reservations to enter the Arch facility.

Timed ticket reservations will open at noon Monday, June 15 .

Reservations should be made at gatewayarch.com or by calling (877) 982-1410.

For individuals needing assistance with making reservations, contact the call center at (877) 982-1410, or staff members will be able to assist in the west entrance plaza in front of the Arch Visitor Center during facility hours of operation, beginning Wednesday, June 17.

Please note: Tickets are subject to availability, based on reduced facility capacity. It is strongly recommended to reserve your tickets in advance online or by phone to secure entry to the Arch.

Significantly reduced visitor capacity inside the Arch facility.

Social distancing floor markers throughout the Arch facility.

Plexiglas barriers at ticket/order counters and the security checkpoint.

Rigorous and frequent disinfecting and sanitizing of public spaces and surfaces.

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the Arch facility.

Established queuing lines for the Arch Visitor Center ticket counter, security checkpoint, The Arch Store and Arch Café.

Visitor experience staff members wearing face coverings and gloves where appropriate.

Employee safety and disinfecting training.

NPS encourages visitors to follow CDC guidance to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and take their own necessary precautions to protect themselves and the people around them:

Practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you and others.

Wear a face covering when social distancing cannot be maintained.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Stay at home and contact your doctor if you feel sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only, providing great opportunities for photo ops with the Arch structure and direct access to the park grounds.

Gateway Arch National Park does not have designated on-site visitor parking. A list of parking locations near the park can be found at getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available around the park.

For more information about the park’s phased approach, visit nps.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com, call (877) 982-1410, or check the park’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages @GatewayArchNPS. Updates about NPS operations will be shared at nps.gov/coronavirus.

